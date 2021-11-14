Advertisement

Motorcycle and car fatally collide in northeast Colorado Springs

Police say a car and motorcycle collided on Tutt just south of Stetson Hills Boulevard on...
Police say a car and motorcycle collided on Tutt just south of Stetson Hills Boulevard on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 6:57 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcycle rider died in Colorado Springs Saturday night after crashing in the northeast part of the city.

Officers said the rider crashed into a sedan on Tutt just south of Stetson Hills Boulevard shortly after 10 p.m. The sedan was reportedly turning onto Tutt from Palomino Drive when the vehicles collided; video from the scene shows major damage to the front bumper, windshield and driver’s side of the car.

The rider was not wearing a helmet and was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police later confirmed he died. The driver of the car was unhurt.

No one involved in the collision has been identified at the time of this writing.

