Man arrested after disturbance, house fire in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is in custody following a house fire in southeast Colorado Springs.

The incident caused police and fire crews to shut down roads in a neighborhood near Milton Proby Parkway and Hancock Expressway Saturday night.

Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they first got a call about a disturbance inside a home near Spring Nite Drive and Deerfield Hills Road around 2:40p.m. When they got to the scene, they say officers could not go inside the home because of the fire.

Police arrested one man on scene. It is unclear what charges he could face.

11 News has a crew on scene working to get more information. Our team was told Saturday evening that the fire is out and police are trying to find out what happened at the home. They are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Stay with KKTV 11 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.