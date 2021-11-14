Advertisement

Lamar and Cheyenne Mountain fall in state finals

Cheyenne Mountain Volleyball posing with the state runner-up trophy on Saturday.
Cheyenne Mountain Volleyball posing with the state runner-up trophy on Saturday.
By Megan Hiler
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:57 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It was a tough day for local high school volleyball teams as two local squads lost in the state championship games on Saturday.

No. 2 in 3A Lamar lost to no. 4 ranked University 3-1. The team beat Platte Valley twice and Sterling to get to the finals. Below are highlights from state championship game.

In 4A, Cheyenne Mountain beat no. 1 ranked Palmer Ridge in five sets to advance on Saturday, but lost in three sets to Thompson Valley in the state finals. The Red-Tailed Hawks beat Holy Family, and Discovery Canyon to get to Saturday. Below are the highlights from the state championship game.

