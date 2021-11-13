Truck hits overpass in Pueblo Saturday afternoon, I-25 being impacted
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 1:08 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - I-25 southbound at 13th street is down to one lane Saturday afternoon.
Pueblo police say the interstate is down to one lane after a truck hauling a house hit an overpass. The truck reportedly had a fuel leak and officers say the area may be shut down for an extended period of time.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
