Truck hits overpass in Pueblo Saturday afternoon, I-25 being impacted

Pueblo police say the interstate is down to one lane after a truck hauling a house hit an...
Pueblo police say the interstate is down to one lane after a truck hauling a house hit an overpass.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 1:08 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - I-25 southbound at 13th street is down to one lane Saturday afternoon.

Pueblo police say the interstate is down to one lane after a truck hauling a house hit an overpass. The truck reportedly had a fuel leak and officers say the area may be shut down for an extended period of time.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

