Truck hits overpass in Pueblo Saturday afternoon, I-25 being impacted

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - I-25 southbound at 13th street is down to one lane Saturday afternoon.

Pueblo police say the interstate is down to one lane after a truck hauling a house hit an overpass. The truck reportedly had a fuel leak and officers say the area may be shut down for an extended period of time.

#I25 southbound: Center lane closed due to a crash between Exit 99B - 13th Street and Exit 99A - CO 96; 6th Street. Slower speeds advised. https://t.co/LaYzHWxFtD — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) November 13, 2021

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

