RECALL ALERT: Baby Ruffle Rompers pose a choking hazard

Hanna Andersson voluntarily recalled certain rompers due to a choking hazard.
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:59 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(KKTV) - Hanna Andersson is recalling rompers that pose a choking hazard.

The company says it is working alongside the US Consumer Product and Safety Commission to voluntarily recall their Baby Ruffled Romper (Style #66919) and Baby Long Sleeve Wiggle Set (Style #66938).

“Please have your children stop wearing this garment immediately,” a post on the company’s website reads.

The recall alert states the snaps on the romper can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children. A full refund is being offered by the company.

If you have one of these rompers you can call Hanna Andersson Customer Care Center at 800-222-0544 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT, daily or email at help@hannaandersson.com, online at www.hannaandersson.com and click “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page or at: www.hannaandersson.com/product-recall.

Description of the product:

This recall involves the style Baby Ruffle Romper, the style number 66919 is written on the main label at the neck of the top. It’s a 100% cotton romper with ruffles sold in Petal Pink, Golden Hour and Juniper with a polka dot pattern in U.S. sizes from zero months to three years and Euro sizes 50-90. There are metal snaps starting from the neckline to the center of the romper.

