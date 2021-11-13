Advertisement

Police: suspect shoots victim after he wouldnt buy cigarettes

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 7:48 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say one person was injured in a shooting near Astrozon Boulevard and South Powers Boulevard Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to a disturbance involving two men fighting and one of them reportedly had a gun. Officers learned a 19-year-old suspect to buy him cigarettes since he was too young. When the victim refused the suspect allegedly threatened to shoot the man.

Police say “the suspect to the ground and began fighting over the gun. The suspect fired a round and struck the victim in the calf. The victim was able to disarm the suspect who then demanded his gun back”. When the victim refused, the suspect left the area.

Officers reportedly tracked down the suspect and set up containment at a residence, which led to a shelter-in-place order at the Canterbury Mobile Home Park near Powers and Hancock. Orders to exit the residence were given by police and phone calls were made to the suspect with no response.

CSPD reportedly broke windows and pepper spray which forced the suspect to surrender. The suspect was identified by police as Keandre Bibbs.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

