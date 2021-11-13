Police: ‘Prolific’ offender arrested at the Colorado Springs Airport after TSA found he was carrying marijuana

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man police describe as a “prolific” offender was arrested at the Colorado Springs Airport after TSA discovered he was carrying marijuana.

The arrest happened Friday morning at about 9:45. According to police, Gary Smith is the primary suspect in a series of burglaries and arsons across the west side of Colorado Springs. He’s also currently wanted out of San Francisco on arson and burglary charges.

Police added Smith was in possession of a large amount of silver collectors coins, that were likely stolen.

