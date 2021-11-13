Advertisement

Police: ‘Prolific’ offender arrested at the Colorado Springs Airport after TSA found he was carrying marijuana

Police lights.
Police lights.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:16 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man police describe as a “prolific” offender was arrested at the Colorado Springs Airport after TSA discovered he was carrying marijuana.

The arrest happened Friday morning at about 9:45. According to police, Gary Smith is the primary suspect in a series of burglaries and arsons across the west side of Colorado Springs. He’s also currently wanted out of San Francisco on arson and burglary charges.

Police added Smith was in possession of a large amount of silver collectors coins, that were likely stolen.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire off I-25 in Colorado Springs
Fire off I-25 on the north side of Colorado Springs caused major traffic issues on Thursday
House fire in Colorado Springs 11/11/21
‘Fully-involved’ structure fire in Colorado Springs
Gail Wilson and truck of interest.
Police: 2 people arrested in case of missing man dumped in Colorado
Deadly fire
Deadly fire under investigation in Pueblo, fire prompted the evacuation of a nearby elementary school
A person receive a vaccine at a clinic at Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs.
Governor declares Colorado a high-risk COVID state, making all adults eligible for the booster shot

Latest News

Crash on I-25
Crash on northbound I-25 creates traffic issues Friday night in Colorado Springs
Hanna Andersson voluntarily recalled certain rompers due to a choking hazard.
RECALL ALERT: Baby Ruffle Rompers pose a choking hazard
KKTV weekend morning show
KKTV 11 News adds morning newscasts to Saturday and Sundays
Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood 11/12/21
Shelter-in-place alert ordered for a Colorado Springs neighborhood Friday night