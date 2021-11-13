Advertisement

Police: fatigue believed as factor in Saturday morning crash

By Nicole Heins
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:36 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating a crash that happened just before 2 a.m. Friday on I-25 between the Filmore and Fontanero exits.

Officers say a vehicle hit the guardrail of the center median and went across three lanes rolling onto its side.

Police are currently investigating and believe fatigue was a factor in the crash.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

