Police: fatigue believed as factor in Saturday morning crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating a crash that happened just before 2 a.m. Friday on I-25 between the Filmore and Fontanero exits.

Officers say a vehicle hit the guardrail of the center median and went across three lanes rolling onto its side.

Police are currently investigating and believe fatigue was a factor in the crash.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.