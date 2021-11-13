Organizations in Fountain providing Thanksgiving meals to families in need

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) -

Two local organizations are coming together to give back to families in need of food in the Fountain Community.

The American Legion Post 38 and the Fountain Police Department have joined forces to pass out 20 Thanksgiving meals this morning. Each meal includes turkey, cornbread, stuffing and much more to fill the stomachs of families that might not be able to afford the meals.

“This is definitely the highlight of the holiday season,” said Cornell Penn, Vice President, American Legion Post #38. “We love this.”

The Fountain Police Department escorted the members of the American Legion Post 38 to the families’ homes to drop off the meals on their porch. The families did not know the meals were coming.

“It is so much fun to go to these houses and surprise them,” said Geri Reble, School Resource Officer. “They have no idea. “We get to roll up with lights, sirens, and motorcycles to deliver these baskets to the family. It is so much fun to be a part of something positive.”

Both of these groups say that giving back this holiday season means a lot.

“It is good for us to be able to give back,” said Timothy Means, President, American Legion Post #38. “If you don’t think that this is a feel-good moment, then you are just wrong. By giving, this is a feel good moment.”

The other 40 Thanksgiving baskets will be donated to the School District’s 8 Turkey Drive. The meals will be handed out this Thursday at Welte Education Center.

