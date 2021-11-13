One person killed, another seriously injured in crash Friday

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed and another seriously injured in a crash on Highway 160 near milepost 227 in Alamosa County. The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Friday.

Colorado State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle head-on crash involving a Hyundai Elantra and Jeep Cherokee.

Troopers say the Hyundai was heading westbound on Highway 160 when it drifted into the north edge of the road and then into the eastbound lane. The Jeep was reportedly traveling east on highway 160 when the Hyundai’s front left impacted the Jeep.

After impact, CSP says the Hyundai Elantra rotated counter-clockwise 360 degrees and stopped blocking the westbound lane. Troopers say the Jeep also rotated counter-clockwise 180 degrees traveling off the south edge of the road and stopped along the dirt road.

The driver of the Hyundai was identified by Colorado State Patrol as 46-year-old Melissa Chacon of Monte Vista, CO. Chacon reportedly died at the scene. The driver of the Jeep was identified as 23-year-old Faith Pacheco of Monte Vista.

Colorado State Patrol says Pacheco was seriously injured and was taken to a hospital before being flown to a higher trauma center.

At the time this article was written it was unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

