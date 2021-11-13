No. 3 Pine Creek, No. 8 Fountain-Fort Carson football advance in 4A state playoff bracket

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Some local favorites are moving on to the next round of the CHSAA state playoff bracket.

No. 3 Pine Creek dominated No. 14 Bear Creek 41-7 Friday at District 20 Stadium. The Eagles return to the 4A quarterfinals to face No. 6 Loveland.

No. 8 Fountain-Fort Carson blanked No. 9 Golden on the other wide of the 4A bracket, winning 41-0 thanks to a huge first half. The Trojans will battle No. 1 Montrose.

