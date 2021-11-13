Lamar, Palmer Ridge volleyball punch tickets to state semifinals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A thrilling day 2 of action at the World Arena led to a couple Southern Colorado teams still vying for a state title.

Lamar outlasted Sterling 3 sets to 2 to make it to the Final Fourt in 3A. Palmer Ridge, the No. 1 seed in 4A, swept Thompson Valley in straight sets to move to the semifinals in their classification.

Championship matches for all classifications will take place at the Broadmoor World Arena Saturday.

