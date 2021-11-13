KKTV 11 News adds morning newscasts to Saturday and Sundays

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Breaking News Leader is adding morning newscasts to the weekends starting Nov. 13!

Join 11 News Anchor Ashley Franco and Meteorologist Luke Victor for the latest news and weather to get you ready for the day.

NEW NEWSCASTS SCHEDULE:

Saturdays: 8 to 9 a.m.

Sundays: 6 to 7 a.m. AND 9:30 to 10 a.m.

You can watch live newscasts right here on KKTV.com or you can watch it through VuIt by clicking here.

ABOUT ASHLEY FRANCO:

Ashley joined the 11 News team in December of 2018 after graduating from the University of Northern Colorado. Ashley also interned at 11 News during the summer of 2018. Ashley has an immense passion for telling stories and meeting so many fascinating, kind people along the way. She believes everyone has their own story to tell and finds it a tremendous honor to be able share those stories with viewers.

ABOUT METEOROLOGIST LUKE VICTOR:

Luke spent three years as a meteorologist in Mid-Missouri before coming to 11 News. He has experience covering major weather events including snowstorms and tornadoes. Luke has had a extreme passion for weather ever since he was a kid. He watched the Weather Channel so much that he burned the logo into his bedroom television screen. Several weather events from the midwest including ice storms and damaging wind events solidified weather as his only career path he wanted to pursue.

Who's waking up with us tomorrow?!



We are SO excited for you to join us for our all new ⁦@KKTV11News⁩ weekend morning show.



⁦@LukeVictorWx⁩ and I will see ya tomorrow at 8am!! pic.twitter.com/SEsWxXuJJ3 — Ashley Franco (@AshleyKKTV) November 13, 2021

