Advertisement

Crash on northbound I-25 creates traffic issues Friday night in Colorado Springs

Crash on I-25
Crash on I-25(Crash on I25)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:12 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash on I-25 was causing delays during rush hour on Friday.

At about 6 p.m. the Colorado Department of Transportation reported the crash was between the Woodmen Exit and N. Academy boulevard in the northbound lanes of the highway.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash was reported at about 5:32 p.m. At least one driver was taken to the hospital, specific details on how bad the injuries are were not available.

Click here for a live traffic map.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a crash impacting traffic.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire off I-25 in Colorado Springs
Fire off I-25 on the north side of Colorado Springs caused major traffic issues on Thursday
House fire in Colorado Springs 11/11/21
‘Fully-involved’ structure fire in Colorado Springs
Gail Wilson and truck of interest.
Police: 2 people arrested in case of missing man dumped in Colorado
Deadly fire
Deadly fire under investigation in Pueblo, fire prompted the evacuation of a nearby elementary school
A person receive a vaccine at a clinic at Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs.
Governor declares Colorado a high-risk COVID state, making all adults eligible for the booster shot

Latest News

Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood 11/12/21
Shelter-in-place alert ordered for a Colorado Springs neighborhood Friday night
Monoclonal antibody treatments provide relief for COVID-19 patients
COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment to become more accessible to Coloradans
WATCH - Anitbody treatment available to help Pueblo residents sick with COVID-19
WATCH - Anitbody treatment available to help Pueblo residents sick with COVID-19
Fire off Gold Camp Road 11/12/21
Light smoke may be visible for a small fire off Gold Camp Road southwest of Colorado Springs