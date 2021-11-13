Crash on northbound I-25 creates traffic issues Friday night in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash on I-25 was causing delays during rush hour on Friday.

At about 6 p.m. the Colorado Department of Transportation reported the crash was between the Woodmen Exit and N. Academy boulevard in the northbound lanes of the highway.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash was reported at about 5:32 p.m. At least one driver was taken to the hospital, specific details on how bad the injuries are were not available.

