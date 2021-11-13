Advertisement

COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment to become more accessible to Coloradans

Monoclonal antibody treatments provide relief for COVID-19 patients
By Miranda Paige
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:21 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) -Colorado Governor Jared Polis says he’s planning to announce a standing order allowing people to get a key treatment for COVID-19 without a referral from a doctor. State health leaders want you to know how effective monoclonal antibody treatment could be in helping with the state’s hospital crunch.

As of Friday, nearly 1,500 people are hospitalized statewide. Of the people hospitalized, 81 percent of them are unvaccinated.

The state says the treatment could help prevent hundreds of hospitalizations in the next few weeks. According to the state epidemiologist, it could keep 2,600 people out of the hospital between now and February.

The governor spoke about the benefits of the treatment in a news conference Friday.

“ It will reduce the likelihood that you will be hospitalized by about 70 percent. It’s too late once you’re so sick. You’re in the hospital,” said Gov. Polis.

The CDC says the treatment uses artificial antibodies that could help the immune system recognize and respond more effectively to the virus. It is meant to be taken within ten days of having COVID-19 symptoms before you are so sick that you are hospitalized. You can be vaccinated to receive this therapy.

The governor wants to make it clear that this treatment is not an alternative to the vaccine. He says the shot is still more effective as it reduces hospitalizations by more than 90 percent .

Therapy qualifications include:

  • The treatment is for older Coloradans 60 and up.
  • Those who have pre-existing conditions or are immunocompromised. Some examples include obesity, asthma or cancer.
  • You must have mild to moderate symptoms.

One Colorado woman who is vaccinated shared her experience after she and her husband received the treatment.

“The infusion went very smoothly. And while it took me a couple of days to begin feeling better, I then quickly and fully recovered. We’re both so grateful to UCHealth,” said Jill Lester, monoclonal antibody treatment patient.

For more information on the treatment click here. https://covid19.colorado.gov/for-coloradans/covid-19-treatments

