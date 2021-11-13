Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue golden eagle hit by car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescued a golden eagle Friday that was reportedly hit by a car in Colorado Springs.

Officer Sarah Watson rescued the bird after a call from the public. CPW says raptors often collide with cars as they chase prey.

The eagle was dazed and bleeding and might have had a head injury. The bird was loaded into a crate and transported to the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center’s raptor campus in Pueblo.

WATCH as CPW Officer Sarah Watson carefully loads the golden eagle into a crate for transport to the nonprofit Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center's raptor campus in Pueblo. The goal is for it to be rehabilitated and, once it recovers, be released back into the wild. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/MDV79Imdig — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) November 12, 2021

Officers plan to rehabilitate and be released into the wild when it recovers.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.