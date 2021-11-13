Advertisement

Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue golden eagle hit by car

Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescued a golden eagle Friday that was reportedly hit by a car in...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescued a golden eagle Friday that was reportedly hit by a car in Colorado Springs.(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 7:12 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescued a golden eagle Friday that was reportedly hit by a car in Colorado Springs.

Officer Sarah Watson rescued the bird after a call from the public. CPW says raptors often collide with cars as they chase prey.

The eagle was dazed and bleeding and might have had a head injury. The bird was loaded into a crate and transported to the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center’s raptor campus in Pueblo.

Officers plan to rehabilitate and be released into the wild when it recovers.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood 11/12/21
Shelter-in-place alert lifted for a Colorado Springs neighborhood Friday night
Gail Wilson and truck of interest.
Police: 2 people arrested in case of missing man dumped in Colorado
Fire off I-25 in Colorado Springs
Fire off I-25 on the north side of Colorado Springs caused major traffic issues on Thursday
Police lights.
Student lights a flare inside a Colorado Springs high school
Police lights.
Police: ‘Prolific’ offender arrested at the Colorado Springs Airport after TSA found he was carrying marijuana

Latest News

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Police: suspect shoots victim after he wouldnt buy cigarettes
Shooting at King Soopers in Boulder, Colorado leaves 10 dead
50% of Boulder King Soopers employees return after mass shooting tragedy
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a crash that happened just before 2 a.m. Friday on...
Police: fatigue believed as factor in Saturday morning crash
File photo.
One person killed, another seriously injured in crash Friday