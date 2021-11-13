Broncos “strongly encourage” wearing masks indoors Sunday at Empower Field

DENVER (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos are asking fans who show up for Sunday’s game vs. Philadelphia to bring a mask.

In a release, the Broncos “strongly encourage” fans to follow the latest guidance from the City of Denver and wear masks at all indoor areas at Empower Field at Mile High beginning Sunday. The recommendation was announced due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across Colorado. The Broncos are asking all patrons to wear a mask at indoor locations, regardless of vaccination status.

The Broncos (5-4) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) Sunday at Empower Field at 2:25pm. You can watch the game on KKTV.

