Advertisement

50% of Boulder King Soopers employees return after mass shooting tragedy

Shooting at King Soopers in Boulder, Colorado leaves 10 dead
Shooting at King Soopers in Boulder, Colorado leaves 10 dead(KMVT/KSVT)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - King Soopers says 50% of their employees have committed to returning to the Boulder location following a mass shooting in March 2021.

King Soopers says they continue to work with the city of Boulder and the construction teams to redesign the location and are currently evaluating the progress and working on a final opening date.

In anticipation of opening its doors, King Soopers will begin staffing this location. Associated hired before the reopening will reportedly work at neighboring stores to be fully trained when the Table Mesa location opens.

King Soopers will begin hosting hiring events at two of their Boulder stores and the #BoulderStrong Resource center on the following dates and times:

  • 30th Street King Soopers (1650 30th St.)
    • Wednesday, November 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Table Mesa King Soopers (3600 Table Mesa Dr. in an onsite facility)
    • Sunday, November 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • #BoulderStrong Resource Center (2935 Baseline Road)
    • Saturday, November 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Wednesday, November 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials say anyone can apply at the #BoulderStrong resource center on Tuesdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. during weekly walk-in hiring events.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood 11/12/21
Shelter-in-place alert lifted for a Colorado Springs neighborhood Friday night
Gail Wilson and truck of interest.
Police: 2 people arrested in case of missing man dumped in Colorado
Fire off I-25 in Colorado Springs
Fire off I-25 on the north side of Colorado Springs caused major traffic issues on Thursday
Police lights.
Student lights a flare inside a Colorado Springs high school
Police lights.
Police: ‘Prolific’ offender arrested at the Colorado Springs Airport after TSA found he was carrying marijuana

Latest News

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Police: suspect shoots victim after he wouldnt buy cigarettes
Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescued a golden eagle Friday that was reportedly hit by a car in...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue golden eagle hit by car
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a crash that happened just before 2 a.m. Friday on...
Police: fatigue believed as factor in Saturday morning crash
File photo.
One person killed, another seriously injured in crash Friday