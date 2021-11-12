Student lights a flare inside a Colorado Springs high school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thankfully, there were no injuries after police say a student lit a flare inside of a Colorado Springs High School.

The incident occurred on Thursday at Sierra High School on the southeast side of the city. Police say an officer discovered a student had lit a flare and let it burn on the floor inside of a classroom. A staff member was able to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher.

The entire school was evacuated due to “heavy smoke.” The student was identified and taken into custody, it isn’t clear if he or she will be facing charges.

Classes were canceled for the rest of the day because of the incident.

