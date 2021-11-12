Skate in the Park opens Friday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Good news! Skate in the Park is back for the winter season in Colorado Springs.

Downtown Colorado Springs, along with the City’s Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department, announced the popular attraction’s return. This year it’s in a new location on the north side of the park.

The event’s grand opening is Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. There will be a radio station and guests can win prizes every 15 minutes. Click here for more information on opening day.

Tickets can be bought at the door.

$10 and include skates.

Children 4 and under are free with paid adult

$1 off for military and first responders

Tickets are available in person at the rink; no online ticket sales.

The hours of operation vary.

The 2021-22 skate season will run from November 12, 2021, through January 31, 2022.

Click here for more information on Skate in the Park.

