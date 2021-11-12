Advertisement

Skate in the Park opens Friday in Colorado Springs

By Nicole Heins
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:34 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Good news! Skate in the Park is back for the winter season in Colorado Springs.

Downtown Colorado Springs, along with the City’s Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department, announced the popular attraction’s return. This year it’s in a new location on the north side of the park.

The event’s grand opening is Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. There will be a radio station and guests can win prizes every 15 minutes. Click here for more information on opening day.

Tickets can be bought at the door.

  • $10 and include skates.
  • Children 4 and under are free with paid adult
  • $1 off for military and first responders
  • Tickets are available in person at the rink; no online ticket sales.

The hours of operation vary.

The 2021-22 skate season will run from November 12, 2021, through January 31, 2022.

Click here for more information on Skate in the Park.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire off I-25 in Colorado Springs
Fire off I-25 on the north side of Colorado Springs caused major traffic issues on Thursday
House fire in Colorado Springs 11/11/21
‘Fully-involved’ structure fire in Colorado Springs
A person receive a vaccine at a clinic at Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs.
Governor declares Colorado a high-risk COVID state, making all adults eligible for the booster shot
Deadly fire
Deadly fire under investigation in Pueblo, fire prompted the evacuation of a nearby elementary school
Firefighters on scene at a grass fire burning off the interstate on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
Grass fire contained off interstate in north Colorado Springs

Latest News

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
2 suspects on the run after person robbed in front of business Friday
11.12.21
Cool Friday with wind
Less wind Friday
Staying windy for now
Police lights.
Student lights a flare inside a Colorado Springs high school