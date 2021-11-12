Advertisement

Shelter-in-place alert ordered for a Colorado Springs neighborhood Friday night

By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:57 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place alert was issued for a Colorado Springs neighborhood Friday evening.

The following was issued for a neighborhood on the southeast side of the city, the Canterbury Mobile Home Park near Powers and Hancock:

“This is the Colorado Springs Police Department with an emergency message. Today is 11-12-2021. There is police activity related to a search warrant in the area of Mason Way/Triple Crown Way.

You are asked to stay indoors; please lock and stay away from windows and doors. Please stay out of the immediate area until further notice. CSPD will send an all clear message when appropriate.”

Police tell 11 News the alert is tied to an individual who was involved in a disturbance near the area earlier in the day.

11 News has a crew at the scene and we will be updating this article.

