The Salvation Army Red Kettle Kicks off Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -“Silver bells, silver bells, soon it will be Christmas time……”

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles will be seen at local stores starting Friday afternoon. The money put into those Red Kettles stays here in the community to help fund programs for those in need all year long.

The Salvation Army says they will have Red Kettles at all of their usual locations by Thanksgiving.

