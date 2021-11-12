Salvation Army facility gets upgrades with a help from Home Depot volunteers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Friday, Nov. 12, The Home Depot Foundation partnered with Colorado Springs Salvation Army to transform their playground.

Around 25 members of Team Depot, The Home Depot’s associate volunteer force, supported the project by working to construct a 300-foot fence around the existing playground at The Salvation Army facility as well as install new landscaping features.

The Operation Surprise campaign is an annual celebration of The Home Depot’s commitment to giving back. The Foundation’s seasonal giving campaign, kicking off on Veterans Day and running through the end of the year, features life-changing surprises for communities and individual recipients. In addition, each Home Depot store nationwide will give back locally and support projects in the community where they operate.

The Salvation Army Transitional Housing facility provides housing services for 250 local U.S. veterans. Giving back to veterans is personal to The Home Depot as more than 35,000 of the company’s associates are veterans or military spouses.

