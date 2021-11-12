Advertisement

Salvation Army facility gets upgrades with a help from Home Depot volunteers

By Jon Wiener
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:32 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Friday, Nov. 12, The Home Depot Foundation partnered with Colorado Springs Salvation Army to transform their playground.

Around 25 members of Team Depot, The Home Depot’s associate volunteer force, supported the project by working to construct a 300-foot fence around the existing playground at The Salvation Army facility as well as install new landscaping features.

The Operation Surprise campaign is an annual celebration of The Home Depot’s commitment to giving back. The Foundation’s seasonal giving campaign, kicking off on Veterans Day and running through the end of the year, features life-changing surprises for communities and individual recipients. In addition, each Home Depot store nationwide will give back locally and support projects in the community where they operate.

The Salvation Army Transitional Housing facility provides housing services for 250 local U.S. veterans. Giving back to veterans is personal to The Home Depot as more than 35,000 of the company’s associates are veterans or military spouses.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire off I-25 in Colorado Springs
Fire off I-25 on the north side of Colorado Springs caused major traffic issues on Thursday
House fire in Colorado Springs 11/11/21
‘Fully-involved’ structure fire in Colorado Springs
A person receive a vaccine at a clinic at Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs.
Governor declares Colorado a high-risk COVID state, making all adults eligible for the booster shot
Deadly fire
Deadly fire under investigation in Pueblo, fire prompted the evacuation of a nearby elementary school
Gail Wilson and truck of interest.
Police: Items ‘likely’ containing body parts belonging to a missing man dumped in Colorado

Latest News

home depot
Home Depot partners with Salvation Army to improve housing facility
arvada
WATCH: Video shows Arvada Good Samaritan actions in moments following officer killing (GRAPHIC)
COVID-19 in Colorado.
Governor Jared Polis to give update on COVID-19 Friday
11.12.21
Staying windy for now