Police: Suspects rob 7-Eleven, get away with cash and vape devices
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:13 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are looking for two suspects who went into a 7-Eleven around 4:15 a.m. Friday. This incident happened near Research Parkway and North Powers Boulevard.
Officers say one was armed with a handgun, stole cash and vape devices while the other suspect reportedly stood at the door as a lookout.
Both suspects ran from the area to the north.
No one has been arrested.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
