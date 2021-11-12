Police: Suspects rob 7-Eleven, get away with cash and vape devices

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are looking for two suspects who went into a 7-Eleven around 4:15 a.m. Friday. This incident happened near Research Parkway and North Powers Boulevard.

Officers say one was armed with a handgun, stole cash and vape devices while the other suspect reportedly stood at the door as a lookout.

Both suspects ran from the area to the north.

No one has been arrested.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

