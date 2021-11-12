Police: Items ‘likely’ containing body parts belonging to a missing man dumped in Colorado

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - An unsettling case is under investigation in Colorado.

Lakewood Police shared photos of a missing man and a truck on Thursday stating that the truck was driven into downtown Denver by “unknown suspects.”

“[The truck was] carrying the contents of rolled-up carpet, tall white laundry basket and numerous black trash bags,” a post by Lakewood Police reads. “These items, likely containing the body of Wilson, were dumped in numerous areas in the vicinity of Colfax/Broadway/6th/York,, sometime between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. 10/31/21.”

Anyone with information into this crime is asked to call 303-763-6800 and reference case number LK21-040621.

MISSING ELDERLY MALE: 81 y/o Gail Wilson has been missing from his Lakewood home since October 31st. If anyone in the public has video / witnessed contents being dumped from the bed of his truck in the Denver area mapped below, pls call LPD Tip Line at 303‐763‐6800. Pls share pic.twitter.com/faDwApZykQ — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) November 11, 2021

