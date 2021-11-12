Advertisement

Police: Items ‘likely’ containing body parts belonging to a missing man dumped in Colorado

Gail Wilson and truck of interest.
Gail Wilson and truck of interest.(Lakewood Police)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:09 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - An unsettling case is under investigation in Colorado.

Lakewood Police shared photos of a missing man and a truck on Thursday stating that the truck was driven into downtown Denver by “unknown suspects.”

“[The truck was] carrying the contents of rolled-up carpet, tall white laundry basket and numerous black trash bags,” a post by Lakewood Police reads. “These items, likely containing the body of Wilson, were dumped in numerous areas in the vicinity of Colfax/Broadway/6th/York,, sometime between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. 10/31/21.”

Anyone with information into this crime is asked to call 303-763-6800 and reference case number LK21-040621.

