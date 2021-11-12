2 suspects on the run after person robbed in front of business Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating a personal robbery in front of a business near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Barnes Road.

The robbery reportedly happened just before 4 a.m. Friday.

Police say the victim reported the suspects as two Hispanic men wearing dark clothes and face masks. They had reportedly robbed him of his vape pen and broke his vehicle window before leaving the scene.

The victim told officers one of the suspects had a handgun.

During the investigation, officers found the victim knew and owed one of the suspect’s money and property. Police say an employee witnessed the incident and was also “associated to the victim and the robbery suspect”.

No one was injured.

Officers have named a suspect with the gun and are pending robbery charges. Police say they have issued a warrant for that suspect but do not have them in custody. The second suspect is unknown at this time.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

