Advertisement

2 suspects on the run after person robbed in front of business Friday

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:06 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating a personal robbery in front of a business near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Barnes Road.

The robbery reportedly happened just before 4 a.m. Friday.

Police say the victim reported the suspects as two Hispanic men wearing dark clothes and face masks. They had reportedly robbed him of his vape pen and broke his vehicle window before leaving the scene.

The victim told officers one of the suspects had a handgun.

During the investigation, officers found the victim knew and owed one of the suspect’s money and property. Police say an employee witnessed the incident and was also “associated to the victim and the robbery suspect”.

No one was injured.

Officers have named a suspect with the gun and are pending robbery charges. Police say they have issued a warrant for that suspect but do not have them in custody. The second suspect is unknown at this time.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire off I-25 in Colorado Springs
Fire off I-25 on the north side of Colorado Springs caused major traffic issues on Thursday
House fire in Colorado Springs 11/11/21
‘Fully-involved’ structure fire in Colorado Springs
A person receive a vaccine at a clinic at Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs.
Governor declares Colorado a high-risk COVID state, making all adults eligible for the booster shot
Deadly fire
Deadly fire under investigation in Pueblo, fire prompted the evacuation of a nearby elementary school
Firefighters on scene at a grass fire burning off the interstate on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
Grass fire contained off interstate in north Colorado Springs

Latest News

11.12.21
Cool Friday with wind
Less wind Friday
Staying windy for now
Police lights.
Student lights a flare inside a Colorado Springs high school
Fire off I-25 in Colorado Springs
Fire off I-25 on the north side of Colorado Springs caused major traffic issues on Thursday