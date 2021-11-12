Advertisement

Monday is last day to sign up for child tax credit if you have not received payments in the last six months

By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:45 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you haven’t received payments for the child tax credit, it’s not too late to sign up.

Monday, November 15th is the last day you can sign up on the IRS portal if you have not received payments in the last six months. Most families were automatically enrolled, unless you specifically opted your family out of the advanced monthly payments, or don’t normally file a tax return.

Starting in July, families began receiving advanced monthly payments of roughly $300 per qualifying child under 6, and $250 per qualifying child 6-17. In those monthly payments, parents will get half the money until December, and the rest at tax time.

If you have not received those monthly payments but would like to, you can get the money from the last six months if you sign up by November 15th. That is roughly $1,800 per younger child, or $1,500 per older child. The second half of the payments will also come during tax time.

“We believe in having a strong financial foundation, so paying off debt and creating a little bit extra savings for an emergency fund. But, a lot of clients were able to use their stimulus payments for that and so they are using this advanced child tax credit in order to start their college 529 funds, or bump up a little bit extra investments for their children’s futures,” said Nathan Archuleta of Summit Wealth Group in Colorado Springs.

If you sign up by November 15th, you will receive the payments in December. If you miss the November 15th deadline, you will just get all of the payments during tax time.

