MISSING: Colorado teen last seen November 5

DENVER (KKTV) - Police in Denver are asking for help from the public with locating a missing teen.

According to police, Yulissa Morales was last seen on November 5 in the Denver area. She is considered “endangered” by authorities. The information was shared by police on social media Thursday night.

If you have any information on her location you’re asked to call 719-913-2000 and reference case number 21-629321.

#Denver, can you help us to locate this 15-year-old who has been missing since November 5th? Please call us at 720-913-2000 if you have any information regarding her whereabouts. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/DCKL512BWE — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 12, 2021

