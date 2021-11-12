Advertisement

MISSING: Colorado teen last seen November 5

Missing child out of Denver.
Missing child out of Denver.
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:49 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Police in Denver are asking for help from the public with locating a missing teen.

According to police, Yulissa Morales was last seen on November 5 in the Denver area. She is considered “endangered” by authorities. The information was shared by police on social media Thursday night.

If you have any information on her location you’re asked to call 719-913-2000 and reference case number 21-629321.

