Light smoke may be visible for a small fire off Gold Camp Road southwest of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were able to quickly stop the progression of a small fire southwest of Colorado Springs on Friday.

At about 2:50 p.m. the United States Forest Service provided a brief update on the “Rosemont Fire” burning in a remote area off Gold Camp Road. The exact location wasn’t provided, but the fire that burned less than half an acre was off Gold Camp Road, a road that runs southwest of Colorado Springs and west of Cheyenne Mountain.

This article likely won’t be updated. The purpose of the article is to alert the public about smoke that may be visible in the area throughout Friday. You can follow the USFS_Pike&San Isabel Twitter account for updates:

#RosemontFire located off Gold Camp Rd 1/10 acre. Resources on scene from Teller County, El Paso County, Cripple Creek, 4 mile FD, Broadmoor, Victor, Divide and Forest Service. — USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) November 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.