HIGHLIGHTS: 2021 CHSAA State Volleyball Championships

CHSAA logo
CHSAA logo(KKTV)
By Megan Hiler
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:04 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The first round of the 2021 CHSAA State Volleyball Championships took place Thursday at the Broadmoor World Arena, with hundreds of athletes’ State Championship hopes on the line.

Below are highlights from Palmer Ridge’s 3-1 win over Discovery Canyon.

Below are the highlights from Pueblo West’s 3-1 loss to Broomfield.

Click here to see the bracket for the state playoffs.

