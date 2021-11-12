Advertisement

Governor Jared Polis to give update on COVID-19 Friday

COVID-19 in Colorado.
COVID-19 in Colorado.
By Nicole Heins
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:53 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis will give an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Polis will be joined by Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist, and Jill Lester, a patient who received monoclonal antibody treatment.

The press conference is scheduled for 12 p.m. Friday.

You can watch the stream on the 11 Breaking News Center at the top of this article.

