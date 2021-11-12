COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a “fully-involved” structure fire in Colorado Springs Thursday night.

Originally the Colorado Springs Fire Department reported it was a home that was on fire. Capt. Mike Smaldino provided an update stating the fire started at an outbuilding and spread to a home. The outbuilding was destroyed and the home next door was damaged. No injuries were reported in the fire.

Crews were called to the scene at 3017 Pinnacle Drive just after 6 p.m. The neighborhood is on the southeast side of the city near Hancock Expressway and Delta Drive. More than 40 firefighters battled the blaze for about 40 minutes, dealing with issues such as downed power lines.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire department tweeted out the following just before 6:30 p.m.:

#ColoradoSpringsFire He’s on scene of a #WorkingFire at 3017 Pinnacle Dr. engine 11 reporting a fully involved home. 2nd alarm called — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 12, 2021

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

