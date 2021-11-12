Anitbody treatment available to help Pueblo residents sick with COVID-19

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Antibody treatments are now available in Pueblo County for those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are at high risk of severe illness.

The Pueblo Department of Public Health says you are eligible for the treatment if:

-You have tested positive for COVID-19

-Have mild to moderate symptoms and are at high risk of developing severe illness

-If you are not fully vaccinated

-Have been exposed to COVID-19, and are at risk of developing severe illness.

The following are High-Risk Conditions of Severe Illness

Older age (65 or older)

Obesity or being overweight

Pregnancy

Chronic kidney disease

Diabetes

Cardiovascular disease

Immunosuppressive disease or immunosuppressive treatment

Chronic lung disease

Sickle cell disease

Neurodevelopmental disorders

Medical-related technological dependence

