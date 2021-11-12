Anitbody treatment available to help Pueblo residents sick with COVID-19
Published: Nov. 12, 2021
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Antibody treatments are now available in Pueblo County for those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are at high risk of severe illness.
The Pueblo Department of Public Health says you are eligible for the treatment if:
-You have tested positive for COVID-19
-Have mild to moderate symptoms and are at high risk of developing severe illness
-If you are not fully vaccinated
-Have been exposed to COVID-19, and are at risk of developing severe illness.
The following are High-Risk Conditions of Severe Illness
- Older age (65 or older)
- Obesity or being overweight
- Pregnancy
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes
- Cardiovascular disease
- Immunosuppressive disease or immunosuppressive treatment
- Chronic lung disease
- Sickle cell disease
- Neurodevelopmental disorders
- Medical-related technological dependence
Click here for additional information.
