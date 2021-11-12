Advertisement

Anitbody treatment available to help Pueblo residents sick with COVID-19


Antibody treatments are now available in Pueblo County for those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are at high risk of severe illness.(Pueblo Health Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:55 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Antibody treatments are now available in Pueblo County for those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are at high risk of severe illness.

The Pueblo Department of Public Health says you are eligible for the treatment if:

-You have tested positive for COVID-19

-Have mild to moderate symptoms and are at high risk of developing severe illness

-If you are not fully vaccinated

-Have been exposed to COVID-19, and are at risk of developing severe illness.

The following are High-Risk Conditions of Severe Illness

  • Older age (65 or older)
  • Obesity or being overweight
  • Pregnancy
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Diabetes
  • Cardiovascular disease
  • Immunosuppressive disease or immunosuppressive treatment
  • Chronic lung disease
  • Sickle cell disease
  • Neurodevelopmental disorders
  • Medical-related technological dependence

Click here for additional information.

