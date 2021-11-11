Snow days are back for several southern Colorado school districts after online learning replaced them last winter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Snow days are back for several southern Colorado school districts after the pandemic shifted to online learning during winter weather last year.

11 News spoke with Academy District 20, the region’s largest school district, about their 2021-2022 snow day plan. The district put together a committee of parents, students and staff to look at how they were doing snow days, and students recommended bringing back traditional snow days.

“The students said, ‘We get it, we understand there is this new technology and it’s easy for us to learn from home, but there is just something magical about that traditional snow day,’” said Allison Cortez of D-20. “In some ways, it’s good for mental health, so we thought it was important to leave some of those in there.”

For the 2020-2021 winter season last year, the majority of southern Colorado school districts switched to online learning instead of having a traditional off day. This year will be different.

D-20 decided the first two snow days will be traditional off days. After those two days, middle and high schoolers will move to online learning. Elementary schools will have closures, although teachers will continue to work from home.

“We had been thinking about how are we really utilize e-learning before the pandemic and the pandemic just put it into overdrive. So, it really helped us make sure that all students had a device, all staff members had a device, the devices were portable, that they could learn from anywhere, that all of our folks had proper connectivity,” said Cortez.

As for other large southern Colorado school districts like District 11 and 49, officials are adding back in the option of a snow day, depending on weather severity:

According to D-11, officials there will make one of three decisions based on weather severity and how many remote learning days have been used during a school year: full closure, remote learning day or two-hour delay.

According to D-49, more than 2,700 people shared thoughts in a survey and expressed a preference to resume traditional snow days. D-49 may call a traditional “snow day,” closing the district, when current conditions and the forecast indicate they cannot safely carry out normal operations.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.