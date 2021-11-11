Advertisement

‘Slow-moving’ fire destroys at least one structure near Cotopaxi in Fremont County

KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:57 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A wildfire destroyed at least one structure in a rural Colorado community Wednesday night as the blaze spread to an area managed by the Bureau of Land Management.

It isn’t clear when the fire started, but the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office provided a brief updated at about 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

“The FCSO wildland fire team, along with all available fire resources are responding to a fire within the 4200 block of Basin Drive, in Cotopaxi,” a post on the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page reads. “One structure has been confirmed lost, other structures are not threatened at this time.”

Just before 9:45 p.m. the sheriff’s office provided and update stating the fire appears “controlled,” depending on wind. A multi-mission aircraft is scheduled to check for hotspots Thursday morning.

Cotopaxi is located off Highway 50 between Salida and Canon City. The community is about 75 miles west of Pueblo along Highway 50.

***UPDATE*** This fire appears to be contained within the immediate affected area due to the proactive response of all...

Posted by Fremont County Sheriff's Office - Colorado on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

