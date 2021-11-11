Several organizations pay 2 months rent for local Colorado Springs veterans Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More than 30 previously homeless veterans were gifted with free rent on a very special day. Volunteers of America Colorado and The Home Depot Foundation teamed up to pay tribute to the veterans Thursday.

“Volunteers of America Colorado helps veterans and all 64 Colorado counties, 365 days a year find housing. But yes we planned the celebration for Veterans Day to really honor and celebrate our vets here in Colorado Springs and what a better way to say thank you then two months free rent,” says Vanessa Clark, Volunteers of America Colorado.

These residents live in the Freedom Springs Apartment Complex in Colorado Springs have subsided housing and have to pay 30% of their income towards their rent.

The Home Depot Fountain contributed $20,000 to help the veterans cover their rent. They also held a BBQ for residents afterwards.

Many of the residents tell 11 News they are very thankful for this gift as they head into the holiday season.

Rosseal Gouston, was one of those veterans in the building and is appreciative for this gift, especially on veterans day.

“We appreciate it so much because there’s a lot of people here that don’t get income and there’s a lot of people here that are struggling to really fight bills and paying rent. Since this has come along on Veterans Day we would just love to say, coming from me, from everybody, we love you, we thank you, Home Depot for doing this for us! It will always be remembered” says Gouston.

Volunteers of America Colorado and the Home Depot Foundation are helping veterans all across the country pay their bills on Veterans day.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.