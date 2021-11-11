Advertisement

‘Santas’ in short supply this holiday season

A tight labor market has many people across the U.S. unable to book one of Santa's helpers to...
A tight labor market has many people across the U.S. unable to book one of Santa's helpers to visit kids ahead of the holidays.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:45 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Talk about holiday humbug: It looks like Santa Claus might not be coming to every small town and city this year.

A tight labor market has many people across the U.S. unable to book one of Santa’s helpers to visit kids ahead of the holidays.

The head of a professional Santa Claus school in Denver said the region is down about 10-15% in Santas this year, while other Santa-staffing agencies say the demand is up over 120%.

One issue: Many older and heavier-set men are opting out of the job over concerns about their risk of exposure to COVID-19, especially in children who aren’t yet vaccinated.

Virtual or video visits are one solution that many are using to address the Santa shortage.

The current labor market has companies in other industries struggling as well, including trucking, veterinary services and hospitality.

