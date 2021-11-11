Parkview Hospital requests emergency assistance through FEMA

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - Parkview Hospital in Pueblo was already dealing with a staffing shortage before it took on a surge of patients over the past month. Eventually, the hospital reached a point where it did not have enough staff to treat its patients.

The hospital requested emergency assistance through FEMA, who tasked the Department of Health and Human Services with deploying a medical team for support.

This is the first time since the start of the pandemic that a Colorado hospital has had to request emergency assistance.

The 15-person team of health care professions from the National Disaster Medical System will be at the hospital for 12 more days helping them get the surge of patients under control.

A representative from Parkview tells me this team has allowed them to treat 18 extra patients whom they would not have been able to treat otherwise.

The hospital is currently treating 92 Covid-19 patients, of those Covid-19 patients 80% are unvaccinated.

Parkview is also treating more non-Covid patients as compared to last year, and this influx combined with the already existing staffing shortage has put immense pressure on the entire state hospital system.

Racheal Morris, a Parkview representative told me...

“We are more than grateful for the support from these folks who are helping us out during this uptick in Covid cases. We are so grateful that they would make the commitment to leave their families and their homes to come help the patients of Southern Colorado.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.