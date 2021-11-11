Advertisement

Operation targeting suspected child predators in Colorado results in multiple arrests

Pueblo Police Department vehicle
Pueblo Police Department vehicle(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:42 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Seven people were arrested following a two-day operation in Colorado targeting suspected child predators.

The Pueblo Police Department shared information on the sting that included the Pueblo County Sheriff Investigations Division, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Cyberguardian Task Force, and Colorado Bureau of Investigations. The operation took place on June 11 and 12 within the City of Pueblo.

“Undercover agents posing as juveniles online were solicited for sex by the below adult suspects,” a news release from the Pueblo Police Department reads. “After being solicited, a meeting was arranged with the suspects where they were then taken into custody.”

The following people were taken into custody and are charged with soliciting for child prostitution along with patronizing of a prostitute child:

• Joseph C. Storrer, 25, Ordway CO

• David Griego, 27, Pueblo CO

• Christopher Heuston, 34, Salida CO

• Ritchie Mao Khov, 21, Ft. Carson CO

• John H. Mitchell, 54, Pueblo CO

• Errin S. Stewart, 44, Florissant CO

• Robert J. Smith, 73, Lamar CO

“The safety of our children is of the upmost importance to the Pueblo Police Department and the continued partnership with HSI and CBI is invaluable to both the Police Department police department and community,” the release from Pueblo Police adds. “The Pueblo Police Department would like to remind parents to monitor your child’s online presence and warn them of the dangers associated in communicating with strangers, sending photographs and sharing information with them.”

