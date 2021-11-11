MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for an at-risk senior who suffers from a cognitive impairment
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with locating a 70-year-old man who reportedly suffers from a cognitive impairment.
The alert was issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Terry Rook was last seen on Tuesday at about 1:30 in the afternoon in Florissant. He may be driving a 2015 black Ford F-150 with Colorado license plate 634-VAU. He carries an oxygen tank with him.
Call 911 if seen, or 719-687-9262 with information.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.