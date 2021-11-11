Advertisement

MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for an at-risk senior who suffers from a cognitive impairment

Missing at-risk senior, 70-year-old Terry Rook.
Missing at-risk senior, 70-year-old Terry Rook.(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with locating a 70-year-old man who reportedly suffers from a cognitive impairment.

The alert was issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Terry Rook was last seen on Tuesday at about 1:30 in the afternoon in Florissant. He may be driving a 2015 black Ford F-150 with Colorado license plate 634-VAU. He carries an oxygen tank with him.

Call 911 if seen, or 719-687-9262 with information.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo.
Woman reportedly ‘wrestled’ a loaded handgun from her husband to save herself and her children along I-25 in Colorado
Convicted sex offender Justin Kelty.
Convicted sex offender suspected of sexually assaulting 2 different women in Colorado Springs in 2 days
11 call for action investigation
Behavior analyst accused of assaulting an autistic child in Colorado Springs
This photo started circulating on social media with claims teachers were taping masks to...
Investigation completed into claims teachers were taping masks to students’ faces at a Colorado Springs school
On the left is a photo of the vehicle that was broken into. On the right is 13-year-old Levi...
SHARE IF YOU CARE: Wallet found but memento of a woman’s late son still missing

Latest News

Pueblo Police Department vehicle
Operation targeting suspected child predators in Colorado results in multiple arrests
Parkview Hospital in Pueblo was already dealing with a staffing shortage before it took on a...
Parkview Hospital requests emergency assistance through FEMA
Veterans Day Forecast
Keeping the Wind Around
EPCPH logo.
El Paso County Board of Health tables resolution supporting COVID-19 vaccines