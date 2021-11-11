Man charged in 6 attempted robberies in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Already thwarted at one robbery -- resulting in his arrest -- police say a suspected crook got more bad news when he was charged with five more attempted robberies.

Officers arrested Jared-Kekoa Fernandez Nov. 6 after he tried to hold up a convenience store at Astrozon and Powers and was pepper-sprayed by an employee.

With Fernandez in custody, detectives began looking into five additional robbery attempts at Colorado Springs businesses occurring the day before on Nov. 5. Each one featured a similar suspect using a similar vehicle.

Following that investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant charging the 22-year-old with the five attempted robberies, CSPD announced Thursday.

Police have not released any further information.

