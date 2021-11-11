Advertisement

Grass fire contained off interstate in north Colorado Springs

Firefighters on scene at a grass fire burning off the interstate on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
Firefighters on scene at a grass fire burning off the interstate on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:21 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire that sparked off the interstate early Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out around noon off northbound I-25 between the North Academy and Briargate Parkway exits (150-151). Officials on scene believe it was caused by a homeless camp.

According to our reporter at the site, the fire appeared to have burned about a quarter-acre before fire crews got it contained.

Firefighters from Colorado Springs and the Air Force Academy responded to the fire.

