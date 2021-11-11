Grass fire contained off interstate in north Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire that sparked off the interstate early Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out around noon off northbound I-25 between the North Academy and Briargate Parkway exits (150-151). Officials on scene believe it was caused by a homeless camp.

According to our reporter at the site, the fire appeared to have burned about a quarter-acre before fire crews got it contained.

Firefighters from Colorado Springs and the Air Force Academy responded to the fire.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.