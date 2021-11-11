Governor declares Colorado a high-risk COVID state, making all adults eligible for the booster shot

DENVER (KKTV) - As Colorado navigates through one of its worst surges of the COVID pandemic, the state is making it easier for every adult to get a booster shot.

Gov. Jared Polis announced Thursday he had signed an executive order officially declaring that all Coloradans are at high risk for exposure or transmission of COVID-19, thus making every resident 18 and up eligible for the shot.

“The health and safety of Coloradans has been my top priority throughout this global pandemic. We want to ensure that Coloradans have every tool they need to protect themselves from this deadly virus and to help reduce the stress on our hospitals and health care workers. Every Coloradans is now eligible to get the booster so they can protect themselves and their families,” Polis said in a statement. “I was relieved to get the booster two weeks ago and strongly encourage you to get it too.”

Currently, boosters are recommended six months after a second Pfizer or Moderna dose and two months past the first Johnson & Johnson dose. The purpose is to combat the waning effectiveness of the COVID vaccine that occurs over time.

The governor and health officials continue to urge every Coloradan eligible for the vaccine who has not yet received it to go and get it immediately. The current surge has largely been driven by unvaccinated Coloradans, who currently make up 80 percent of those hospitalized with the virus. Hospitals statewide are approaching the brink of capacity as they try to care for the excessive number of COVID patients -- driven by the highly contagious delta variant that is putting more people at risk of catching the virus over previous strains -- alongside the usual number of crash victims, heart attacks, stroke patients, etc seen each year.

Polis had strong words last week for those refusing the vaccine.

“Now’s a time when most of us are protected, and yet the 20 percent that haven’t yet chosen to get protected are putting themselves at risk, which, you know, you can certainly argue is their own business. And I have no qualm if they have a death wish. But they’re clogging our hospitals,” he said.

Officials hope clearing the way for all eligible Coloradans to get the booster, it’ll help curb the surge and alleviate pressure on the state’s health care system.

