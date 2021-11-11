Fire off I-25 on the north side of Colorado Springs impacting traffic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire was impacting traffic on I-25 on the north side of Colorado Springs on Thursday.

11 News was made aware of the fire just before 4 p.m. A live look from I-25 and Interquest can be viewed at the top of this article.

According to police, the fire was burning in the median near the new Voyager exit between North Gate and Interquest.

As of 4:35 p.m. smoke was still visible, but an official with the United States Air Force Academy said crews had control of the fire.

We will update this story as we learn more.

