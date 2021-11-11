Advertisement

Elon Musk sells $1.1B in Tesla shares to pay taxes after Twitter promise

Elon Musk walks from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Monday, July 12, 2021.
Elon Musk walks from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Monday, July 12, 2021.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:00 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - After making a promise on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold about 900,000 shares of the electric car maker’s stock, netting over $1.1 billion that will go toward paying tax obligations for stock options.

The sales, disclosed in two regulatory filings late Wednesday, will cover tax obligations for stock options granted to Musk in September. He exercised options to buy just over 2.1 million shares for $6.24 each. The company’s stock closed Wednesday at $1,067.95 per share.

The transactions were “automatically effected” as part of a trading plan adopted on Sept. 14 to sell options that expire next year, according to forms filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. That was nearly two months before he floated the idea of the sale on Twitter.

After the transactions, Musk still owns about 170 million Tesla shares.

Musk was Tesla’s largest shareholder as of June, owning about 17% of the company, according to data provider FactSet. He’s the wealthiest person in the world, according to Forbes, with a net worth of around $282 billion, most of it in Tesla stock.

Last weekend, Musk said he would sell 10% of his holdings in the company, worth more than $20 billion, based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter. The sale tweets caused a sell off of the stock Monday and Tuesday, but it recovered some on Wednesday. The shares were up 2.6% to $1,096 in extended trading Wednesday, and they have risen more than 50% this year.

Wedbush Analyst Daniel Ives said it appears Musk will start selling shares as the year ends. “The question will be for investors if he sells his full 10% ownership stake over the coming months or is it done piece-by-piece during 2022,” Ives wrote in a note to investors.

Ives calculated that Musk has about $10 billion in taxes coming due on stock options that vest next summer.

The sometimes abrasive and unpredictable Musk said he proposed selling the stock as some Democrats have been pushing for billionaires to pay taxes when the price of the stocks they hold goes up, even if they don’t sell any shares. However, the wording on unrealized gains, also called a “billionaires tax,” was removed from President Joe Biden’s budget, which is still being negotiated.

“Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock,” he tweeted Saturday afternoon. “Do you support this?”

Tesla does not pay Musk a cash salary, but has received huge stock options. “I only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock,” Musk tweeted.

Tesla Inc. is based in Palo Alto, California, although Musk has announced it will move its headquarters to Texas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo.
Woman reportedly ‘wrestled’ a loaded handgun from her husband to save herself and her children along I-25 in Colorado
Convicted sex offender Justin Kelty.
Convicted sex offender suspected of sexually assaulting 2 different women in Colorado Springs in 2 days
11 call for action investigation
Behavior analyst accused of assaulting an autistic child in Colorado Springs
This photo started circulating on social media with claims teachers were taping masks to...
Investigation completed into claims teachers were taping masks to students’ faces at a Colorado Springs school
On the left is a photo of the vehicle that was broken into. On the right is 13-year-old Levi...
SHARE IF YOU CARE: Wallet found but memento of a woman’s late son still missing

Latest News

Astronauts, from left, Tom Marshburn, Matthias Maurer, of Germany, Raja Chari and Kayla Barron...
SpaceX crew launch marks 600 space travelers in 60 years
KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
‘Slow-moving’ fire destroys at least one structure near Cotopaxi in Fremont County
Thomas Patrick Hamner.
Colorado man accused of fighting against police at Capitol
New details are emerging in the deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston.
Security staffing at Travis Scott show unclear, chief says