Advertisement

Elementary school in Pueblo evacuated due to a fire near Fountain Creek

KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - An elementary school in Pueblo was evacuated on Thursday due to a fire that was nearby.

According to the Pueblo Fire Department, the fire was burning close to Fountain Creek in an area that is known to be occupied by homeless. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

As of 3:25 p.m. the fire was contained. An exact size of the fire was not available.

The following was sent out to parents and guardians of students at Haaff Elementary on the northeast side of the city:

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo.
Woman reportedly ‘wrestled’ a loaded handgun from her husband to save herself and her children along I-25 in Colorado
Teen hurt in Rockrimmon drive-by shooting
11 call for action investigation
Behavior analyst accused of assaulting an autistic child in Colorado Springs
RV went up in flames around 11 p.m. at Rockrimmon Self Storage
RV goes up in flames late Tuesday following explosion at Colorado Springs storage facility
COVID-19 in Colorado.
Officials: Colorado could see record COVID hospitalizations

Latest News

Fire off I-25 in Colorado Springs
Fire off I-25 on the north side of Colorado Springs impacting traffic
Several organizations pay 2 months rent for local Colorado Springs veterans Thursday
Several organizations pay 2 months rent for local Colorado Springs veterans Thursday
CMZ
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo gets rare accreditation award from AZA
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo earns ‘extremely rare’ accreditation