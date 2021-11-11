Elementary school in Pueblo evacuated due to a fire near Fountain Creek

“Good Afternoon,

D60 is working through a reunification process for parents and students at Haaff Elementary due to a fire that was started along the river near the school. We are asking for your help informing the community that all students are safe and that we will need patience from the school community as we work to reunite students with their parents.

Here is a video that we have produced explaining our reunification process.

https://www.pueblod60.org/Page/1110

The message below was sent out to the school community.

Message to families

Attention Haaff Elementary School Parents,

This is an important message to inform you that, due to a fire that was started along the river near our school, we have transported all Haaff students to Belmont Elementary School and will be conducting a parent reunification process. All students are safe and we are acting in an abundance of caution at this time.

We will be releasing Haaff students to parents beginning at 3:30 p.m. from Door 6 located on the large blacktop area of Belmont Elementary. Belmont is located at 31 MacNaughton Rd on the corner of Calhoun and Sheridan.

Parents, guardians, or emergency contacts should bring proof of photo identification, and be listed as an approved contact on the student's file before students are released.

Again, all students are safe and accounted for. Anyone picking up a student should provide proof of identification, and be listed as an approved contact on the student's file before students are released.

We are acting in an abundance of caution and appreciate your patience as our school works through this parent reunification process.”