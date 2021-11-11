Elementary school in Pueblo evacuated due to a fire near Fountain Creek

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - An elementary school in Pueblo was evacuated on Thursday due to a fire that was nearby.
According to the Pueblo Fire Department, the fire was burning close to Fountain Creek in an area that is known to be occupied by homeless. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
As of 3:25 p.m. the fire was contained. An exact size of the fire was not available.
The following was sent out to parents and guardians of students at Haaff Elementary on the northeast side of the city:
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.