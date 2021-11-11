Advertisement

Dining deals for service members this Veterans Day

The American Flag flies over PNC Park during a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and...
The American Flag flies over PNC Park during a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:48 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A number of regional and national restaurant chains are offering deals to current and former service members Thursday as a “thank you” for their service.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar: Free All-American Burger with choice of cheese and one basic side (fries, tots, sweet potato fries or chips) for dine-in only, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 11. Proof of service is required. baddaddysburgerbar.com

Bonefish Grill: Heroes Discount offering 10% off all service members, veterans and first responders’ checks all day, every day with show of valid ID. bonefishgrill.com

Bubba’s 33: Free lunch 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11. Raincheck vouchers, good through May 30, 2022, for veterans and active military in Bubba’s 33 parking lot tent. Proof of service required. bubbas33.com

Chili’s: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11. Available for dine-in only. chilis.com

Dickey’s Barbecue: Barbecue at Home with 15% off all orders for veterans when they use the code VETERAN15, Nov. 11 to Dec. 31. Barbecue At Home ships products nationwide. dickeys.com

Fazoli’s: Free regular spaghetti with meat or marinara on Nov. 10 and 11. fazolis.com

On The Border: Free Pick 2 Combo Nov. 11. ontheborder.com

Red Lobster: In honor of Veterans Day, and to thank veterans, active-duty military and reservists for their service, is offering dine-in guests a free appetizer or dessert on Nov. 11. Proof of service required. redlobster.com

Red Robin: Veterans and active- duty military who are Red Robin Royalty members can redeem a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries through Nov. 14 for dine-in or to-go. redrobin.com

Rock Bottom Brewery: Active and retired military get 10% off all day Nov. 11. rockbottom.com

Starbucks: Veterans, military service members and military spouses get a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee at participating stores on Nov. 11. starbucks.com

Texas Roadhouse: Texas Roadhouse will hand out dinner vouchers at the stores’ parking lots on Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans and active-duty military can redeem their dinner vouchers when the restaurant opens for dinner, through May 30, 2022. texasroadhouse.com

