Dates to remember if you’re getting vaccinated before the holidays

Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates at every entity in Texas.(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DENVER (KKTV) - The holidays are just around the corner -- don’t let COVID bring them down!

Colorado is currently weathering one of its worst surges of the pandemic. But you don’t have to invite COVID to your holiday celebration; getting vaccinated is the best way to lessen your chance of falling ill and/or infecting a loved one.

Keep these dates in mind as you make your holiday plans:

To be fully vaccinated by Hanukkah:

- Get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Nov. 14.

To be fully vaccinated by Christmas:

- Get a first dose of Moderna by Nov. 13, or

- A first dose of Pfizer by Nov. 20, or

- The Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Dec. 11

Nov. 11 was the last day to get vaccinated with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be fully protected by Thanksgiving. If you got your shot before the 11th, or the second dose of Moderna/Pfizer at least two weeks before Thanksgiving, you are golden for turkey day!

If you are fully vaccinated and it’s been a few months since your last dose, strongly consider getting a booster shot to ensure the vaccine is as effective as it can be. Gov. Jared Polis has signed an executive order making every Coloradan 18+ eligible for a booster. If you are six months past your second Moderna/Pfizer dose or two months past your Johnson & Johnson dose, get your booster as soon as you can!

By protecting yourself, you’ll help end the surge in Colorado, alleviate pressure on hospitals -- and make it a very merry holiday season!

