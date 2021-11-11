Advertisement

Colorado man accused of fighting against police at Capitol

Thomas Patrick Hamner.
Thomas Patrick Hamner.(U.S. Attorney's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:34 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - A Colorado man accused of fighting against police trying to keep people from entering the U.S. Capitol has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot.

Forty-eight-year-old Thomas Hamner of Peyton was arrested Tuesday in Colorado Springs. He’s represented by a lawyer from the federal public defender’s office, which does not comment on cases.

Images from video outside the Capitol included in Hamner’s arrest affidavit show a man identified as him holding on to a toppled metal barricade along with others while an officer holds it from the other side. He’s also accused of helping push a large Trump sign toward police.

