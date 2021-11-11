Advertisement

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo earns ‘extremely rare’ accreditation

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:50 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is adding another honor to its lofty list of achievements!

The zoo has earned an incredibly rare clean report of inspection and a seventh consecutive five-year accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums!

“CMZoo is only the fourth organization to earn a ‘clean’ report, which means there wasn’t a single major or minor concern reported,” officials said.

In the world of zoos and aquariums, an AZA accreditation is the gold standard, and an honor currently only held by 241 of the 2,800 animal exhibitors licensed nationwide.

